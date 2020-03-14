SIME, Betty Evelyn:
On March 10, 2020, peacefully at St Andrew's Home and Hospital, Dunedin; in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Fergus and Mary Jane, Elspeth and Graeme Gardyne (Gore), loved Grandma and Great-Grandma of Peter and Esther, Hayden, Nathan, and Daniel; Hamish and Kaye, Will, and Holly; Michael and Marie-Louise; Richard, and Laura. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Terrace, Dunedin, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, March 18. Messages to 445 East Taieri-Allanton Road, RD 2 Mosgiel 9092, or 758 East Chatton Road, RD 3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020