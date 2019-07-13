SCOTT, Betty Linder:
Peacefully at Resthaven Rest Home, Gore, on July 9, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Janey, Laurie and Bronwyn, Mervyn and Sue, Pauline and Miles McLaren, Kelvin and Lisa, and a cherished Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Betty's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 8 Ann Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019