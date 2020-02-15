ROUSE,
Josephine Elizabeth "Betty"
(nee Medder):
Aged 87, of Bluff. Passed away at Hospice Southland on Sunday 9 February, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Karen and Seppy, Jan and John, Ronnie and Nikki. Adored Nan and Great-Nan of all her Grand and Great-Grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Bill, the late Fay, and Gay. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. As per Betty's wishes a private service and cremation has taken place. A personal and grateful thanks from the family for the care of Betty at Bluff Medical Centre, Southland Hospital, and Hospice Southland. Messages can be sent to 104 Marama Ave North, RD 9, Invercargill 9879, or to Betty's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 15, 2020