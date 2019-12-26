ROBINSON,
Betty Isabel Anne (née Guise):
On December 23, 2019; In her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Henry Robinson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair and Linda (Auckland), Gail and Colin Ferguson (Edendale). Loved Gran of Clare Robinson and Hamish Arthur (Auckland), Amy and Ian Hart (Auckland), Ayson and Jaz Ferguson (Invercargill), Brendon and Aimee Ferguson (Invercargill) Loved Great Gran to all her great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian* and Elaine, Ruth, Heather and Sam, Valerie and Garth*, Mary* and Frank*, and Bob* and Margaret*. Private burial at Edendale Cemetery. A memorial service for Betty will be held at the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue at 1pm, on Saturday, December 28. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gore St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to 28 Bailey Road, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019