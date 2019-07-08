Betty MELVIN

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathy to you all on the loss of A loved mum,..."
    - Ron & Pam Collins
  • "Deepest sympathy Much love Rushton Family"
    - Madelene Rushton
  • "MELVIN, Betty (nee Garrick): Much loved daughter of *Andy..."
    - Betty MELVIN
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Doug Nesbit
12 James St
Balclutha, Otago
034182814
Death Notice

MELVIN,
Betty (nee Garrick):
Peacefully, at Clutha Health First, Balclutha, on July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan (Movie), a loved mum and mum-in-law of Margaret and Peter McDonald, Dianne and Maurice Young, Bruce, Geoffrey, a much loved and respected grandma and mamma of Alana and Phillip, Quintin and Amber, Andrew and Kim, Lisa and Phill; Matt and Miranda, Cheryl and Kev, Andrea, and treasured by her 12 great-grandchildren. A service to farewell our mum will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2.00pm, in the South Otago Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at mum's service. Messages to 34 Gormack Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from July 8 to July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.