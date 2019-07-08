MELVIN,
Betty (nee Garrick):
Peacefully, at Clutha Health First, Balclutha, on July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan (Movie), a loved mum and mum-in-law of Margaret and Peter McDonald, Dianne and Maurice Young, Bruce, Geoffrey, a much loved and respected grandma and mamma of Alana and Phillip, Quintin and Amber, Andrew and Kim, Lisa and Phill; Matt and Miranda, Cheryl and Kev, Andrea, and treasured by her 12 great-grandchildren. A service to farewell our mum will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2.00pm, in the South Otago Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at mum's service. Messages to 34 Gormack Street, Balclutha 9230.
