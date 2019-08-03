Betty MEARNS

MEARNS, Betty Margaret:
Formerly of Argyle Street, Mosgiel. On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Mossbrae Healthcare; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Lezlie (Auckland), Margaret and David Mitchell (Alexandra), Jan and Geoff Thomson (Dunedin), and a loved Nana and Grandma of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Betty's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 22 Weka Street, St Leonards, Dunedin 9022.

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2019
