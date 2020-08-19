LEONARD,

Betty Amy (nee Crowe):

On August 16, 2020, passed peacefully at Diana Issac Retirement Village; in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Crowe and the late Emmette Leonard. Dearly loved mother of Kate (dec), Maggie, David and Sue, stepmother of Patrick (dec), Paul, and John, and their families. Much loved "Nans" of BK and Ritchie, Josh, and Megan and Mike. Special thanks to the staff at Diana Issac for the love and care of Betty for the past 5 years. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Betty Leonard, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/baleonard1608. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Friday, August 21, at 11.00am.





