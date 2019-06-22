KERR, Betty Irene:
Betty passed away peacefully with family after a well-lived 96 years, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Loved wife of the late Reg and wonderful Mum and Mother-in-law to Murray and Marian, David and Helen, Gael and Graeme, Eileen and Jeff, Glenda and Dave, and Rhondda and Ronny. Special Nana of her 10 grandchildren and Great-Nana to her 12 great-grandchildren. Loved by extended family and friends. Special thanks for the wonderful care provided to Betty by Healthcare Staff, Dr Williams, Hospice Southland Staff/Volunteers and Staff of Clare House. A memorial service for Betty will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 26, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 65 Islington Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from June 22 to June 24, 2019