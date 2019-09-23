Betty FREWEN

Guest Book
  • "Isabella St, RICES Cambridge Place are great memories - but..."
    - Karen Arnold
  • "I remember the times in Isabella Street. What a great lady..."
    - Faye Drury P o box 81
  • "Dear Betty we are all pleased that now you are free from..."
    - Sandra Wehi (nee Enright)
  • "Thinking of you all. A wonderful person has left us. I'm..."
    - Alan Watts
  • "Keep close your special memories"
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

FREWEN, Betty (nee Sage):
On September 21, 2019. Much loved mother of Erin, Lindsay, Kevin, and Paula, special Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The favourite sister (Rice) of Arthur*, and Ron* Sage. A special aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Loved by all those who needed a friend. She touched everyone's heart. The family invites you to a celebration of Betty's life, to be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 2.30pm. The service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 482 Queens Drive, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.