FREWEN, Betty (nee Sage):
On September 21, 2019. Much loved mother of Erin, Lindsay, Kevin, and Paula, special Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The favourite sister (Rice) of Arthur*, and Ron* Sage. A special aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Loved by all those who needed a friend. She touched everyone's heart. The family invites you to a celebration of Betty's life, to be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 2.30pm. The service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 482 Queens Drive, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019