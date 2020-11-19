FERGUSON, Betty Norma:
Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a short illness, aged 93 years. Betty was a much loved wife of the late Ian, a cherished and loving mum and mum-in-law of Gary and Glenys, Ross and Karen, Mark and Diane. A devoted and loving grandma and nana of Kelly and Conor, Terry and Trish, Kendal and Justin, Scott and Hayley, Shaun and Emily, and Cindy and Grant. A special great-grandma and Granny Betty of Ailbe and Bonnie, Leo, Zoe and Ethan, Isabella and Charlize. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ray and Dawn, the late Shirl and George, and Averil. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A very special friend of Jerse and Gail.
'Forever in our hearts'
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors in Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Ferguson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Linwood, Christchurch, on Monday, November 23, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020