DUNLOP,
Betty Eleanor (nee Pilcher):
After a long struggle, passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Stuart for 65 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette* and Neville Shaw, Pamela and Hamish McCallum, Bryan Dunlop and Alan* Gray, and Kevin and Sandy Dunlop. Cherished Nana of Sarah and Scott, Penny and Ben, James and Laura, Jackie, Alex and Tiffany, Phil and Halie and Matthew. Loved Great-Grandmother of all her great-grandchildren. Family wishes to thank the staff of the Rehabilitation Ward/Southland Hospital for their dedicated care of Betty. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to Villa 61/211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810, or to Betty's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019