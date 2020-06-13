DAWSON, Betty:
Peacefully at Lister Home on June 11, 2020; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William Dawson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Phil Addenbrooke and Rashida Chupina, Paul and Carolyn and David Addenbrooke (deceased). Loved Betty of Sheldon. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Lister Home for all the wonderful care they gave Betty. Messages to Dawson Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020