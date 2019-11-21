CALLANAN, Betty:
Passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Andrew Callanan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Alan Rose, Virginia Callanan and Lawrence McDonald, Judy and Robert Vercoe, Rosemary and Ian Wiffin. A loved and cherished Grandma of Kate, and Sarah Rose; Robin, and Beck McDonald; Andrew, Richard, Maxine, and Al Vercoe; Joshua, and Mitchell; and Caitlin Wiffin, and a special great-grandma to James Vercoe. A loved sister of Lenore Mathieson. Special thanks to Marg and staff at Albany House for their wonderful care of Betty. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 44 Norton St, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2019