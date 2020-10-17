BEADLE,
Bettina Ella (nee Erskine):
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Hospice Southland on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late William, much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Joss, Shelley and Ross Coutts, Felicity Beadle and Jason Roberton. Cherished 'Nanny B' of Tom and Hamish, Lucy and Katie and Jamal and Bella-Luna.
A special friend to many
We will be forever grateful for the love, care and support provided by the Hospice Southland Team. In accordance with Bettina's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 118 Gladstone Terrace, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2020