Died peacefully on January 31, 2020 in Dunedin Hospital, after 96 full years. Much loved wife of the late Bill Paulin; mother and mother-in-law of Max and Vicki Paulin, Linda and Peter Gowing, Judith Paulin and Tony Burge; grandmother of Tom and Miwa, Sam and Nic, Rachel and Steve, Charlotte and Ed, Ben and Nina; great-grandmother of Kyle, Lea, Rafferty, Maggie-Louise, Frankie, Dougie, Finn and Walter; special friend of Jane; wife of the late Joffre Adams; and his family John and Caroline, Terry and Lorraine, Jennifer and Amanda. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Aspiring Enliven for their exceptional care of Bess. A service of thanksgiving and celebration for Bess' life and faith will be held in the Wanaka Presbyterian Church, on Friday, February 7, at 2.00pm. A committal service at Yaldhurst Cemetery, Christchurch, will follow for family and friends on Saturday, February 8, at 12.30pm.

The Lord is my Shepherd, therefore I have

everything I need.

