WILLSMAN,
Beryl (nee Clarkson):
Surrounded in love she passed peacefully, at home, while overlooking the lake and mountains to be with her God on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. An amazing, wonderfully supportive, incredibly encouraging life mate of Peter, loving and gorgeous Mum to Jo and Brenton, Andrew and Lynda, Karen and Harvey. Adored Nana of Kristen, Emily, and Ben Hackfath, Jake, and Danielle Willsman, Zach and Eva Duncan, and a loved sister of Joan and Colin Keyte, Bruce and Jenny Clarkson (all of Whangarei). A celebration of Beryl's life will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, at 11.00am, on Monday, June 8. All welcome, but to gain an idea of numbers attending please email [email protected] East Taieri Church, Mosgiel, will host a live-stream service at 11.00am. For streaming at home see the East Taieri Church YouTube channel or Facebook page. In lieu of flowers Beryl's family invite donations in support of Queenstown residents struggling after Covid-19. Donations can be made to Beryl's church: Wakatipu Presbyterian a/c 02-0948-0020110-000 - ref. Beryl Willsman, or by cash at the service.
Published in Southland Times from June 4 to June 6, 2020