BEKHUIS,
Beryl Mary (nee Mathieson):
Passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, aged 83 years. Daughter of Isaac (Ike) and Daisy Mathieson, loved sister and sister-in-law of Don and Anne, loved auntie to Chris, Michael and Lindsay, much loved wife of John, a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Maree, Ian and Nicola, Alan and Catherine, and beloved Oma to Gabrielle, Sophie, Samuel, Oscar, Alice and Matilda. A service celebrating Beryl's life will be held at the Te Anau Anglican Church, 49 Mokonui St, Te Anau, on Thursday, October 24, at 11.30am, followed by committal at the Otautau Cemetery at 3.30pm. The family would like to thank staff at the Fitzroy Retirement Home in Christchurch for their loving care of Beryl over the past couple of years. Online messages may be made on Beryl's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019