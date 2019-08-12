ALDERSON, Beryl:
(Formerly of Mataura) Aged 92 years. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Southland Hospital. Loved wife of Vince*, mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Marilyn Alderson (Lake Hayes Estate), Carole and Jim* Dunlop (Clydevale). Grandma to Paul and Rosie, Cynthia and Jamie, Zana and Ross, Quintin and Carly; Great-grandma to Lydia, Karenna, Daniel, Cohen, Charlie and Sadie.
"Until the Resurrection"
Funeral intimation later. Messages to 1 Manorburn Place, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown 9304.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 12, 2019