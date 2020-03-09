Bernice WARREN

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Death Notice

WARREN, Bernice Elaine
(nee Slater):
Bernice passed away on 8 March, 2020 after a long illness, surround by her loving family. Cherished Daughter of Terry* and Enid* Joslin and loved sister of Neil Joslin, Warren Joslin* Murray Joslin, Yvonne Skelton and Jennifer Frampton. Loved mum of Deborah Hume, Darcy Warren, Jacqui Anderson, Ailsa Bowes. A special Gma to her 15 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Bernice's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, 11 March at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 90g Brown Street, Kingswell, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2020
