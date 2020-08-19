TUUTA, Bernard:
August 19, 2019
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye
You were gone before I knew it
And only you know the reason why
Some days I think my heart will break
That I can't persevere
Some days I turn and look for you
With thoughts I'd like to share
Some days I just can't understand
The reason you're not here
Some days I close my eyes because
Your memory is so clear
Some days I struggle to go on
Just wishing you were near
A million times I've needed you
A million times I've cried
If love alone could havesaved you
You never would have died
I long to hear your voice again
To feel your warm embrace
I wish I could say I love you
And hear you say in return
"Tell those kids I love them Lu
I love you to the moon."
One year without you Dad
We miss you more than ever
- Marcy, Steven, Brooklyn, Jackson and Cooper
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 19, 2020