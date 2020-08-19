TUUTA, Bernard:

August 19, 2019

You never said I'm leaving

You never said goodbye

You were gone before I knew it

And only you know the reason why

Some days I think my heart will break

That I can't persevere

Some days I turn and look for you

With thoughts I'd like to share

Some days I just can't understand

The reason you're not here

Some days I close my eyes because

Your memory is so clear

Some days I struggle to go on

Just wishing you were near

A million times I've needed you

A million times I've cried

If love alone could havesaved you

You never would have died

I long to hear your voice again

To feel your warm embrace

I wish I could say I love you

And hear you say in return

"Tell those kids I love them Lu

I love you to the moon."

One year without you Dad

We miss you more than ever

- Marcy, Steven, Brooklyn, Jackson and Cooper



