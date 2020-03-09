Bernard HORRELL

Guest Book
  • "HORRELL, Bernard Geoffrey: Loved son of Herb* and Peg*..."
    - Bernard HORRELL
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

HORRELL,
Bernard Geoffrey (Geoff):
Unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 68 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Bev, loved father and father-in-law of Joe and Emma, Amber and Kris, Sam and Paula, adored Poppy of Ravyn, Chloe, and Jeremy; Jaxon; and Skylah. A Celebration of Geoff's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 3.00pm on Friday, March 13, followed by private cremation. Messages may be left on Geoff's page on www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.