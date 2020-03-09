HORRELL,
Bernard Geoffrey (Geoff):
Unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 68 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Bev, loved father and father-in-law of Joe and Emma, Amber and Kris, Sam and Paula, adored Poppy of Ravyn, Chloe, and Jeremy; Jaxon; and Skylah. A Celebration of Geoff's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 3.00pm on Friday, March 13, followed by private cremation. Messages may be left on Geoff's page on www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2020