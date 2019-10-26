BONN (VERBERK),
Bernadina Francisca
Johanna Maria "Diny":
At Hospice Southland on Friday, October 25, 2019; peacefully in the presence of her loving family, aged 87. Beloved widow of Johannes (Jan) Bonn, and former wife of the late Rinus Verberk. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elsa and Glenn Hatch (Bunbury, Aust.), John and Denise Brown (Stewart Is.), Marianne Monteath, Dianne and Maurice Watters, Jacqueline Firth (Hobart, Aust.), Sally and Danny Tamayo (Bunbury, Aust.), Michael and Cindy Bonn (Q'town). Loved Nana and Oma of her 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
A Rosary will be held in Calvary Hospital Chapel, 215 Centre Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 29, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 30, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 42 Rakiura Parade, Otatara, RD9, Invercargill 9879, or to Diny's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/
tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019