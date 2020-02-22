Bernadette TAMATI

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Theresa's Church
Perth Street
She lived, she laughed, she loved. Passed peacefully at home on February 20, 2020 surrounded by love. Daughter of Bill and Ann France; beloved wife to Daryl; loving mother to Samara, Miread, and Leeana; loved number 9 of numbers 1-10; wonderful grandma to 7 grandies. A celebration of Biff's life will be held at St Theresa's Church, Perth Street, on Tuesday, February 25, at 11.00am. Please wear something bright in her honour. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to the Southland Hospice which can be left at the service. Messages to 84 Watt Road, Otatara, RD 9, Invercargill.

