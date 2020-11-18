CAULLAY,
Bernadette Ann (Berny):
Unexpectedly at Dunedin Public Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her 61st year. Dearly loved Hunny Bunny and soulmate for life of Laurie. Special mum of Corrina. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Charmayne and David Evans. Loving Aunty of all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
"A very special friend to many".
As per Bernie's wishes, a private service will be held. Messages to 'Caullay Family' P.O. Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2020