Ben BERGMANS

Guest Book
  • "To Rosie,Thinking of you at this sad time"
    - Jackie Moir
  • "Dear Rosie Please accept our deepest sympathy at this sad..."
    - Alison Hawkes
Death Notice

BERGMANS,
Ben (Bernard Antonius):
At Calvary Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosie, adored father and father-in-law of Debbie and Mark Stevens, Ryan, and Marcel and Erika (Christchurch), much loved Opa to Maisie, Harry, Anna, Thea-Rose, and Heidi. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 21 Rimu Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1.00pm. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Message to 511 Rockdale Road, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
