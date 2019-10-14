BERGMANS,
Ben (Bernard Antonius):
At Calvary Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosie, adored father and father-in-law of Debbie and Mark Stevens, Ryan, and Marcel and Erika (Christchurch), much loved Opa to Maisie, Harry, Anna, Thea-Rose, and Heidi. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 21 Rimu Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1.00pm. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Message to 511 Rockdale Road, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019