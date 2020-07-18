FREW,
Beatrice Grace (Beaty):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Longwood Lifestyle Village Riverton, aged 83 years. Beaty will be sadly missed by her three sons Brent, Callum and Dwight. Loved mother-in-law of Maria and Leanne Frew, and Peter Tiller. Dearly loved 'Beaty' to Thomas, Maddy, Gracie and Charlie. Loved sister of Marjorie Welsh, Oliver* Gibson and Neill* Gibson.
In loving Memory
R.I.P.
A beautiful mother,
mother-in-law and grandmother to all.
A Memorial Service for Beaty will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 2.00pm, Riverton RSA, 141 Palmerston Street, Riverton. Messages to 433 Dee Street, Invercargill, or to Beaty's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020