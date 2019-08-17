SMITH, Barry Alexander:
Peacefully in the care of Hospice Southland on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Aged 87 years. Cherished husband of Pamela, and much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Ann*, Terry and Andrea, Judy and Jack*, and Sally. Precious pop of Sam, and Sarah, Matthew, Anna, Mitchell, and Brook, great-grandad of Alex. Brother of the late Geoff. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 22, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 52 Filleul Street, Invercargill 9810. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019