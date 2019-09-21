SLOWLEY, Barry John:
Lynley, Janine, Katrina, Emma and Megan, sincerely thank everyone for their support, messages, cards, flowers and food, following the loss of Barry on August 8, 2019. We thank those friends and colleagues who came to the service to express their appreciation and respect for Barry. Special thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at the Southland Hospital Oncology Unit and Hospice who cared for Barry. Thanks to Nigel, Avenal Park for making a difficult time less stressful.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 21, 2019