SLOWLEY, Barry John:
Peacefully in the loving care of Hospice Southland on Thursday, August 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynley and adored father and father-in-law of Janine, Katrina, and Emma and Megan. Loved son of Leonard* and Catherine* and brother of Kerry, and Denis. Loved son-in-law of Betty Adcock. At Barry's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 69 George Street, Invercargill 9810.
(* Denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019