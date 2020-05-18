MORTON, Barry Alan:
Peacefully at Gore Hospital (Naomi Room), on Saturday, May 16, 2020, aged 71 years. Husband and partner of Helena for 45 years, much loved Father, Dad and adored Opa of Ruth and Rhys, Christian, Grace, and Emily (Australia); Christopher and Shaylee, Dylan, Zoey, Aroha, River, and *Evangeline (Dunedin), and Leigh (Netherlands), surrogate Dad and Barry of Amanda, and Charlotte (Gore). Loved son and son-in-law of *Alan and *Marie Morton, *Cornelis and Emmy Vreugdenhil (Balclutha), and a loved brother and brother-in-law of Maureen and Robert, David and Frances, Bryan and Judith, Betty and Brian, Cristine, Corey and *Karen, Pieter and Liz, Yvonne and Tom, Rachal and Sam, and their families.
"He has taken his last flight, fly high.
No C.A.A can stop you now."
A Celebration of Barry's life will be advised for a later date. Messages to 11 Lumsden Riversdale Highway, RD4 , Lumsden 9794.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 18, 2020