DAWSON, Barry William:
Suddenly at his second home, Fiji, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Kaye (Blossom), loved father and father-in-law of Brett and Leah and Kali and Scott MacDonald, adored Grandad of Whitney and Lei, Clay, Bronte; and Van, loved great-Grandad Barry of Miciah and Noah. Loved eldest son of the late Frank and Joyce Dawson, loved older brother of Steve and Cheryl, a loved brother-in-law and uncle. Barry was cremated in his beloved Fiji, and at his request, a private family service will be held. Messages to 49 Jollys Road, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 17, 2019