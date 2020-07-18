Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully in his 81st year on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Gore Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Resting now after a long illness. Will be missed by Betty, his wife of 57 years. Daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Roundy, son and daughter-in-law Grant and Julie. Brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Alex McLennan, loved brother-in-law of Lindsay and Fran McCulloch, Ken and Stephanie McCulloch (Australia) and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and his many friends. A celebration of Barry's life will take place at the Mataura Community Centre, McQueen Avenue, Mataura on Tuesday, July 21 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal at Mataura Cemetery. All vintage and classic car owners are encouraged to bring their vehicles. In lieu of flowers donations to Hokonui St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 34 Racecourse Road, Gore 9772.







CLEARWATER, Barry:Died peacefully in his 81st year on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Gore Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Resting now after a long illness. Will be missed by Betty, his wife of 57 years. Daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Roundy, son and daughter-in-law Grant and Julie. Brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Alex McLennan, loved brother-in-law of Lindsay and Fran McCulloch, Ken and Stephanie McCulloch (Australia) and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and his many friends. A celebration of Barry's life will take place at the Mataura Community Centre, McQueen Avenue, Mataura on Tuesday, July 21 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal at Mataura Cemetery. All vintage and classic car owners are encouraged to bring their vehicles. In lieu of flowers donations to Hokonui St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 34 Racecourse Road, Gore 9772. Published in Southland Times from July 18 to July 20, 2020

