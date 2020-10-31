BURGESS,
Barry John (Baz):
Aged 57 years of Perth, Australia (formerly of Riverton and Invercargill). Passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2020. Loved son of the late Merv and Thelma Burgess. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Stuart and Shirley, Trish and Leith Turnbull, Keith and Michelle, Peter and Carmen. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Baz's life will be held on Friday November 6 at 4.45pm (NZ time) at Kidogo Arthouse, Fremantle, Western Australia. Messages may be sent to [email protected]
Baz's service will also be available via live-stream and a link will be available if you email the above
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2020