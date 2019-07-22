LILLEY,
Barbara Jean (Jean):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on July 20, 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron (deceased) and Joy, Mike and Annemarie, Murray and Donna, Shirley-Ann and Dave. Proud and loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
God looked around his garden and found an empty place,
He then looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best.
The funeral service for Jean will be held at J Fraser and Sons, cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Online messages may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 22, 2019