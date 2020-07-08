HARRIS, Barbara Marlene:
Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Southland Hospital. Aged 85 years. Adored wife of the late Adrian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Gavan, Philip and Brenda, Jackie and David, Sharee, Stephen and Annaleigh. A very loved and valued Grandma, Great-Grandma and Gran Gran. Loved sister of Donald and Rosemary. A dear Aunty. Treasured friend and parishioner of the Richmond Grove Presbyterian Church and Home group.
"Together again with Adrian."
Barbara's family have arranged a simple farewell as they complete their journey together. The service will be held at Richmond Grove Presbyterian Church, corner Yarrow and Margaret Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, July 9, at 10.00am, followed by a shared morning tea (a plate would be appreciated). Flowers respectfully declined. A private burial will take place. Messages to Harris Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on July 8, 2020