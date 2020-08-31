FAHY, Barbara Anne:
On Saturday, August 29, 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Barbara was a loved wife of Brendan for 44 years. She was a cherished Mother and Mother-in-law to Brett, Nigel, Shaun and Ellen, Rachael and Jimmy Sinclair. She was an adored Nana to Jameson, Stella, Deacon, Jed, Ellie and Murphy. Barbara was a loved sister and sister-in-law to *Noel and *Carmel, Jimmy, Chris and Rose, John and Donna, Michael and Maree Cunningham. Margaret and Murray Black, Rita and Tony Stevens and Marie and *Colin Readman. *Peter and Helen, Pat and Allison and Keiran and Bernie Fahy. Barbara was also a loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the health care professionals that cared for Barbara and especially Gaylene Smith and Helen Glynn. We are all deeply saddened for the loss of Barbara. She was the glue that held us together.
You will be held forever
in our hearts.
Donations to the Hospice would be appreciated. Due to Covid restrictions her Funeral Mass will be by invitation only. It will be held at St Theresa's Church on Wednesday, September 2, at 1.30pm. Her requiem will be available on live-stream at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams The Rosary will be held at 7.00pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Messages to the Fahy Family at Rakauhauka 2RD Invercargill, 9872. On line messages may be left on Barbara's tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020