Barbara DUFF

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara DUFF.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DUFF, Barbara Joan
(nee Bradford):
On November 6, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin, sister of Murray and the late Gail Bradford. Sister-in-law of Helen Bradford, Ian and Glenys Duff, Gowan and Jean Duff. Aunt of Kym, Ben, Lauren; Alison, Andrew; Robert, Anna, and Alastair. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Duff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 18, at 2.00pm. Preceded by a private family committal service.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.