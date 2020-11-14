DUFF, Barbara Joan
(nee Bradford):
On November 6, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin, sister of Murray and the late Gail Bradford. Sister-in-law of Helen Bradford, Ian and Glenys Duff, Gowan and Jean Duff. Aunt of Kym, Ben, Lauren; Alison, Andrew; Robert, Anna, and Alastair. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Duff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 18, at 2.00pm. Preceded by a private family committal service.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 14, 2020