Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, aged 75 years. An adored wife of Norman for 54 years. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Odelle and Gary Hawkins (Kurow), Megan and Richard Ayres (Mooloolaba Australia), and a devoted nana to her grandchildren. A cherished daughter of the late William and Annie Nicol (Winton), and loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and David Neill (dec), and Jessie and Noel Hubber (dec). Special thanks to Lorna and the wonderful Staff at Glenwood for their wonderful supportive care of Barbara. A private cremation has been held as this was Barbara's wish.

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 22, 2020
