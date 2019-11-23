Barbara BROCKET

Peacefully at Ripponburn Rest Home and Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil and the late Andrew Wood. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Joy (Nelson), Graeme and Serena (Perth), and the late Neil. Loved friend of Lynley and Harry Maher, Gillian and John Dagg, Sharon and Mike Cook, loved grandmother and great-grandmother, loved sister and sister-in-law of the Wood and Brocket families, and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to Lois and the staff at Ripponburn for their wonderful care and support. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to: 4 Willow Close, Golden View Lifestyle Village, Cromwell 9384.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2019
