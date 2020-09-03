Barbara AYLING

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to Chris and Family, so sorry for your..."
    - Catherine Howard
  • "To Chris and Family, Sorry to hear about the sad loss of..."
    - Lynette Coulthard
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time"
    - Melva Hogan
  • "We are so very sad to learn of Barbara's passing, she was a..."
    - Judy Ward
  • "To Chris and Family, so sorry to hear about the death of..."
    - Vivienne Swang (nee George)
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

AYLING,
Barbara Leslie (nee Jack):
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020; aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Chris, deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Miranda and Leslie, Rochelle, and Darin and Hannah, lovingly adored Nanny of Xavier, Zac, and Eva. Much loved daughter of Allan* and Doreen Jack, loved sister of Lynette Jack, loved daughter-in-law of Noel* and Elinor Ayling, loved sister-in-law of Annette and Trevor Fulton, a much loved aunty of her nieces. Funeral details to be advised in Saturday's Southland Times and online. Messages to 209 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.