TAYLOR, Bailey Ryan:
Our dear Bailey passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is loved to the moon and back by Katie and Wayne (mum and dad), Annieka, Cullen and Knox, Nana Val and Poppa, Grandma and Grandad, and Tori and Molly. Bailey's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, at 1.30pm, in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to 56 Sunrise Drive, Invercargill or to Bailey's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020