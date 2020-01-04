CARSON, Bailey Marie:
Tragically taken on January 1, 2020, at 21 years of age. Dearly loved daughter of Sheryl and Russel; Reuben and Adele. Treasured sister of Libby, Cody, and the late Layla. Cherished granddaughter of Linda and Kevin; Rose and Neil.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service to celebrate Baileys life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1pm, at the Invercargill Working Men's Club, Esk Street, Invercargill. Messages to 1673 Riverton-Wallacetown Highway, RD3 Riverton 9883 or to frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020