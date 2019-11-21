Azalia WILSON

  • "John, Ceasar, Crew and Carlyn We are all very sorry to hear..."
    - Paula Marrah
  • "May this candle burn for your beautiful daughter kiara..."
    - celia
  • "Azalia, we did not know each other bar a couple of chance..."
    - Mike & Rachael Bailey
  • "A special person, a beautiful young lady, a loving mummy..."
    - Lydia Matenga
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Nga Hau e Wha Marae
193 Conon Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

WILSON, Azalia:
Our beloved Azalia was tragically taken on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Loved daughter of Trinette, Tony, and John. A devoted mother to Kiara Maye. Loved sister of Tamati, Crystal, Jo, Joseph, Danielle (Dee), Toni (Fatty), Tracy, Maraea, Aliyah, Ceasar, Crew, and Carlyn. Azalia was loved by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Azalia's life will be held in the Nga Hau e Wha Marae, 193 Conon Street, Invercargill, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 107 Vernon Street, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
