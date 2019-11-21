WILSON, Azalia:
Our beloved Azalia was tragically taken on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Loved daughter of Trinette, Tony, and John. A devoted mother to Kiara Maye. Loved sister of Tamati, Crystal, Jo, Joseph, Danielle (Dee), Toni (Fatty), Tracy, Maraea, Aliyah, Ceasar, Crew, and Carlyn. Azalia was loved by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Azalia's life will be held in the Nga Hau e Wha Marae, 193 Conon Street, Invercargill, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 107 Vernon Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019