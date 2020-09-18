BEATON,
Aynslie Laura Ray:
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Loved wife of the late Maxwell Alexander Beaton. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Charlie and Liana, Barry and Tracy, Ross and Jane, and Glenn. Loved Grandma of Johnathan and Amy, Rebekah, Daniel, Sam and Terri, the late Maggie, Grace, Jackson, Nick, and Anthony. Loved Great-Grandma of Jack, James, Sophie, and Evie.
"Never Forgotten"
Due to the COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All messages to 42 Beach St, Waikouaiti,
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020