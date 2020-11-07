WYBER, Avise Annie:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Ross Home, Dunedin, surrounded by her loving family; in her 89th year. Loved wife of *Ollie, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Elaine and Don McKerchar (Milton), and Graham and Carol Black (Adelaide), much loved Nana Wy to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, a loved daughter of Ted* and *Nellie Shaw (Riverton), a loved sister and sister-in-law of *Eddie and *Carmel Shaw, Elsie Burke (Waikouaiti), Michael and Janine Shaw, *Philip, and Annmary Shaw, and a loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews.
A wonderful caring lady who will be sadly missed
by her family.
At Avise's request, a private cremation was held on Thursday, November 5. Messages C/- 48 Johnson Street, Milton 9220.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 7, 2020