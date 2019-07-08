WILSON, Avis Lesley:
Peacefully after a short illness, in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray, Roger and Sally, Brent and JoanLea, and Laurence and Brodwyn. Loved Grandma of Terie, Chris and Katy, Shaun (dec), Andrew, Kate and Jacson, and Great-Grandma of Caleb, Keria, and Ruby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Thomas, Wilson and Waghorn families. A service to celebrate Avis' life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, July 10, at 1.30pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 149 Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from July 8 to July 9, 2019