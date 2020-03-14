Acknowledgement

STREEKSTRA,

Avis Helen (nee Mitchell):

John Streekstra and family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people who showed their love and concern during the passing of Avis. Dearly loved wife of John, and dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to those who sent personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food and phone calls, called at home or attended the service. A very special thank you to members of the Streekstra family for their tributes at the service, and also a special thank you to our pastor Alf Bradfield, and the organist Robert Hamill. Last but not least a very big thank you to the nursing staff at Brooklands, and both the nursing and medical staff of Ward 8 and the A and E Department at the Dunedin Hospital and all of the ambulance drivers who looked after Avis.



