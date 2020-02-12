STREEKSTRA, Avis Helen:
On February 9, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by her devoted family; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Evan and Dianne, Pamela and Graham Hunter, and Valma and Colin Craig, loved Nana of Sarah and Hamish, Peter and Ronél, Melany and Jeff, Amy; Jacob, Jessie, Campbell, and Kyla, also a loved great-Nana of her 8 great-grandchildren.
'Now at rest and at home
with her Lord'
A service for Avis will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.30pm on Friday, February 14, followed by private interment. Donations to The Leprosy Mission would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 20 Skerries Street, Outram 9019.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 12, 2020