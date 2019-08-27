DICKIE, Avis Loraine:
Passed away at Resthaven Village, Gore, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Evan and Susan (Cromwell); Janice and the late Neil Pollard (Gore); Pauline and John Christie (Dunedin); Jillian (Omarama); Carolyn and Brian Chu (Brisbane). Loved "Nana Dickie" of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A graveside service to farewell Avis will be held at the Mataura Cemetery, Crawford Road, on Wednesday, August 28, at 2.00pm. Donations may be left for Hospice Southland at the service. Special thanks to Resthaven Staff for their care of Avis. Messages to 21B Duke Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 27, 2019