CLODE, Avis May:
Passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020, in her 78th year. Loved wife of the late George. Loved and respected mother of Jerry and Jane (Invercargill), and loved grandmother of Kyle. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Helen and Ross Lines, Jim and Elaine Leen (Oamaru), Kevin and the late Dot Leen (Oamaru), the late Martin Metzger and Dorreen (Invercargill), Alex and partner (Brisbane) and the late Billy, Marjorie and Douglas. A private cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to 148A Selwyn Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 7, 2020